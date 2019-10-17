Significant damage reported in East Longmeadow following Wednesday’s storm

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday night’s storm caused some significant damage and power outages all over western Massachusetts.

In East Longmeadow, there was significant damage. Residents continue to be without power and some couldn’t even get to work. Wednesday night’s storm brought strong winds, and inches of rain in some places.

Hampden County was hit hard. East Longmeadow in particular, had massive trees were ripped out of the ground and destroyed power lines. One resident who had to go out and buy a generator in the middle of the night.

“Oh, the wind was horrendous out here last night it was bad. with the branch falling down, that’s a strong tree it’s not a decayed tree that’s a strong tree I was surprised that thing broke down like that,” said Paul Sacharczyk of Longmeadow.

Thousands of people were impacted by Wednesday night’s storm across western Massachusetts. 22News spoke with a woman that lives in the house and she explained her experience during the storm.

“I woke up to the sound of pouring rain high winds and heard a really loud pop,” the woman described. “I looked outside and a huge tree was in the driveway. Very, very scary, my husband and I grabbed the kids and ran downstairs and really just braced ourselves. It really was just a scary experience.”

East Longmeadow Public Schools had a two-hour delay due to branches, trees, and power lines down all over town. Hundreds of people are still without power, but crews have been working to restore it.

“It seems to be more frequent more current that we are losing power,” said Bob Branconnier of Hampden. “It appears, I was opening up my garage door which has a garage door opener and ad without power you just can’t get your car out the garage.”

Sacharczyk told 22News that he expected to lose power during a storm.

“Every time there’s a storm, we are thinking that we are going to lose power and it happens so that’s why we bought the generator,” he said.

The 22News Storm Team is reporting that peak wind gusts reached 51 mph during Wednesday’s storm.