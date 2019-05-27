Significant weather change expected Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather couldn’t have been more perfect on Monday for Memorial Day parades and other outdoor activities for those observing the holiday.

Not only was it much warmer than normal, but also dry and sunny. Temperatures on Monday neared the 80-degree mark, and while that is much above the normal high for this time of year at 73 degrees, it still wasn’t record hot.

The all-time historical record at the Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 90 degrees, and many local residents might remember that day, as it was set back in 2011.

Monday was extremely far from the record low, of a chilling 30 degrees but that was back in 1969. And there were a few things contributing to the heat. First, ample sunshine allowed for strong heating. Second, a weak area of high pressure settled across southern New England, which warms us up even more.

But that’s all going to change Tuesday, and the change will be significant.

Low pressure moving in along with a cold front will bring western Massachusetts from near 80 degrees, back toward 60 degrees. Those weather patterns will also bring some rain and a near 20-degree drop will be noticeable.

So while you needed the sunblock and sandals Monday, temperatures will jump back to a cooler pattern Tuesday. But at least the cool down won’t last all week.

Western Massachusetts will start warming back up closer to average on Wednesday, and we’ll be very warm again toward the end of the week.

