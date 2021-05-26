Signs congratulating high school seniors posted on lawns in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A trend that started during the pandemic for celebrating students has returned to the town of Longmeadow.

Lawn signs congratulating Longmeadow High School seniors are on the town green for everyone to admire.

22News spoke with the mother of a senior, who helped organizing getting the display together.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone and so this is just something really nice to do for the seniors just to kind of celebrate them,” said Ivy Pohl. “Gives them something to be happy about and to recognize each one of them, all 220. You know, I think this is just a great way to do it.”

The signs will remain on the green until 3 p.m. on Friday.