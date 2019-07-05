Signs put at known panhandler spots in Holyoke encourage donations to charities

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Panhandling is an issue all across western Massachusetts.

The city of Holyoke has posted new signs at a number of intersections that read “Please donate to recognized charities only.” Many of these intersections are popular spots for panhandlers.

Some local organizations told 22News that for anyone who wants to help these panhandlers, giving them cash isn’t always the best option.

According to social service agencies instead of giving cash to panhandlers, donate that money to local food banks or organizations that help the homeless.

“I suspect the City of Holyoke is looking to avoid people spending cash in ways that are less than helpful,” Geoffrey Oldmixon Associate Vice President of Marketing and development of CSO told 22News. “Whereas nonprofits like clinical and support options provide a wide array of supports that are more healthy and perhaps trustworthy. “

There a number of shelters in the area that offer three free meals a day to anyone who is in need.

22News reached out to the City of Holyoke to find out exactly when the signs were posted but city offices are closed Friday.