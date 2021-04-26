Sikh flag raising held at Chicopee City Hall

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts’ Sikh community was honored Monday with their flag raised over Chicopee City Hall.

The small but vibrant Sikh community was honored Monday by Chicopee Mayor John Vieau. Sikh is both a religion and a nationality from Northeastern India. April is Sikh awareness month. The crux of their beliefs deals with helping others.

“It is a very proud moment for me. On behalf of your channel, I’d like to tell everyone if anybody needs food, they can reach us at our restaurant in Holyoke,” said Gurninder S. Dhaliwal of Holyoke.

Dhaliwal owns Dino’s Pizza restaurant in Holyoke. He’s proud of the way members of the Sikh community participate actively in the economy and lifeblood of western Massachusetts.