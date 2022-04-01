HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Sikh Community joined with Holyoke city leaders Friday to raise a flag in solidarity.

Sikh is both a religion and a nationality from the region of Northeastern India. April is Sikh Awareness Month and it coincides with an important anniversary regarding the Sikh homeland.

“The reason to celebrate this day was that we want to remind our community as well that we are still seeking freedom from India, and we want to establish the Sikh homeland Punjab back to it’s original state,” said Swaranjit Singh Khalsa of the World Sikh Parliament.

At this time in 1986, a resolution was made by the Sikh community in India to strive for independence for their homeland and so it’s celebrated as a sort of Sikh Independence Day.