PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 73-year-old woman that has been reported missing in Palmer.

State Police say Rae Banigan last contacted her family around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning when she said she was en route to Northville, New York to visit a relative. She has not been heard from since and did not make it to her destination.

Rae is 5’6″ tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. She may be driving a red 2021 Toyota Corolla with MA license plate 3CH174.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Palmer Police at 413-283-9792 or call 911.