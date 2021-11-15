Silver Alert issued in Springfield for missing 67 year-old woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a woman who was last seen in Springfield Sunday night.

Deborah Omer is described as a 67-year-old woman who is 5’1” tall and roughly 115-120 lbs. She has brown eyes and hair, and is likely wearing a dark leather jacket, dark blue sweat pants, and brown shoes. She was last seen leaving 87 Newton Rd in Springfield around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Omer reportedly lives on Weaver Road in Springfield. Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police Department 413-787-6302.

