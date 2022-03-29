CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Silverbrick Mills in Chicopee is now closed off to tenants earlier than expected. The more than 50 businesses were told by the city they had the end of this month to move out.

The mayor’s office said no one has been allowed on the property since last Friday. 22News crews spotted a Chicopee fire inspector car blocking the main entrance Friday night.

The civil complaint against 4 Perkins LLC, commonly known as Silverbrick Properties, states the city found violations of the state building and fire codes, including unsafe structure and no certificate of occupancy.

The city said some occupants never obtained valid certificates of occupancy. The city also alleges Silverbrick did not take responsibility to make sure occupants were following the order, adding there were at least two reported incidents of partying on the property.

Last Friday, Justice Dalton with the Western Division of Housing Court issued an order saying the city of Chicopee can evacuate the building immediately and temporarily secure it until the next hearing.

Silverbrick is now summoned for a hearing via Zoom this Friday at 10 am.