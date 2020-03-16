Simos Produce in Springfield offering grocery box delivery service amid coronavirus concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield-based wholesale distributor Simos Produce is adapting to the various changes caused by coronavirus by offering a grocery box delivery service for people who want to limit their time in public.

Simos has been in operation in Springfield since 1934. They typically sell produce to western Massachusetts restaurants, care facilities, hospitals, and schools, but these grocery boxes will be available to families and individuals.

“We have the infrastructure in place to warehouse all this produce and items people need on a daily basis, so we’re trying to curate boxes for people to have at their homes to be able to last on for a week and a half while they’re trying to self isolate themselves,” Accounts Manager Jeremy Durrin said.

The boxes will contain staple items like fruit, veggies, milk, eggs, cheese, OJ, and butter.

Durrin said creating these delivery boxes helps out both the community and their workforce. All the school and restaurant closures impact their business greatly.

“This is our community, we live here we have family here, and our employees live in the area so it’s like we’re trying to create a solution for the community while keeping our employees here at work and keeping everyone happy and fed through this crisis,” Durrin said.

Deliveries can be made throughout the week as needed. If you’re interested in ordering a box or have any questions, call 413-734-8232 or email simosfruit.ar@gmail.com.