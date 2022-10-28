SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A special ceremony was held within the Jewish community in Springfield Friday night.

The celebration is to commemorate the historic 90th anniversary of the Sinai Temple. The event drew in plenty of people as well as city leaders to enjoy an evening of music, tradition, and festivities.

Also during the event, they honored past rabbis who served the community. Sinai Temple was founded in 1931 and has since served the spiritual and community needs for the local Jewish community and the celebrations will continue tomorrow evening with a gala.