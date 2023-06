CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Granby Road in Chicopee was closed Monday morning after a single-car crash.

According to Chicopee Police Spokesperson Travis Odiorne, this was a single-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.

The accident took place around 10:00 a.m. on Monday, and our 22News crews could see that one car ended up in a front yard.

There is no word yet on the cause of the accident. 22News will continue to update this story with new information once it becomes available.