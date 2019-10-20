Portion of Berkshire Avenue in Springfield closed after rollover crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Berkshire Avenue in Springfield is closed after a rollover crash Saturday night.

According Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetreault, crews were called to 510 Berkshire Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Saturday for a single car rollover crash.

Captain Tetreault told 22News, when firefighters arrived they found a single car rolled over on its side after the driver hit two utility poles.

The driver of the vehicle was able to get out of the car safely and no injuries were reported.

Traffic is currently closed in Berkshire Avenue from County Street to Hobson Street.