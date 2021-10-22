Single mother from Monson battling cancer receives home renovations

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A single mother from Monson battling a rare form of skin cancer is benefitting from a program that renovates her residence.

Crystal is a single mother to three teenaged girls and is battling stage 3 Merkel cell carcinoma, which is a rare form of skin cancer. Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity is helping Crystal by renovating her home into a place more comfortable for her and her family during a difficult time.

According to the news release, Greater Springfield Habitat has replaced the carpet and linoleum flooring in the entryway, living room, kitchen, and hallway. This week, the three exterior doors (front, side, and basement) will be replaced. The stairs and decking to the front and side entrances will also be replaced. Furthermore, the entryway on the side of the house will be widened to support a table should the mother need somewhere to put groceries as she brings them into the house.

“The Habitat Home Preservation Program is here to help folks just like Crystal. She is a hardworking single mother who is doing her best to provide for her family but she just doesn’t have the extra resources to pay for needed home repairs,” said Deborah O’Mara, GSHFH Family Services manager. “The interior work done by our Habitat construction crew and the exterior work being done by Triple S Construction will enable Crystal and her daughters to live comfortably and securely in their home for many years to come.”

Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity is a housing ministry aiming to help communities by changing the lives of low income families with home repair opportunities and home ownership. Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity has helped 100 local families over the last 34 years.