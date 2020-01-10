Single-use plastic bag ban could become statewide law

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several Massachusetts communities have banned single-use plastic bags, and now the state Senate is trying to have a statewide ban signed into law.

Under the proposal, retail businesses would be prohibited from offering customers thin, disposable plastic bags. They would also need to charge a minimum of 10 cents for any paper or reusable bags offered to customers.

Then, 5 cents would be returned to communities for recycling and other local efforts. A West Springfield man told 22News he hopes the bill goes through.

“Oh, I think so I think you see people use them more and more every day,” said Tom Wood.

As of right now, the plastic bag ban is only based on community and businesses do have the right to charge you for a bag if they wish.