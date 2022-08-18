PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Palmer is informing residents of a sinkhole discovered on Main Street in Three Rivers Thursday.

The town’s DPW is aware and working with the Three Rivers Water Department after it was determined to be due to a water main break in the area. The DPW has placed a road plate over the street near the intersection of Lariviere Street and are working to get it repaired as soon as possible.

The town said the area was recently paved and the water department was notified before paving, No water main breaks were reported before the paving project. It is unknown at this time how long it will take to repair.