WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We are just weeks away from the grand opening of the highly anticipated Big E fair, which showcases local agriculture.

Thursday night at the fairgrounds in West Springfield, a special fundraiser to benefit the Big E’s youth agriculture programs. ‘Sip and Slide’ allowed people who attended to have the chance to try some great food and listen to live music, and of course get unlimited rides down the Giant Slide.

Nancy Delson of the ESE Foundation, tells 22News, “By supporting youth agriculture programs, we are helping continuing the pipeline of agriculture professional going into the future.”

The Big E returns September 15th and will run through October 1st.