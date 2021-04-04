Sister Mary Caritas provides words of hope on Easter Sunday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – For Sister Mary Caritas, there is no question that this Easter is better than last.

She along with all 120 residents at Providence Place can proudly say they are vaccinated from COVID-19.

“It’s just a devastating devastating time. I know the staff at the hospitals have been through so much,” Sister Caritas said.

Sister Caritas is still an active board member of Mercy Medical Center, the Providence Ministries, and Catholic Charities. Having grown up in Springfield, she has always been proud to call western Massachusetts her home.

On Easter Sunday, you can’t help but think about spring. Sister Caritas said Easter is about light emerging from darkness which she believes is happening right now with the pandemic.

“This year we see an end point we are not quite sure when it will come exactly, hopefully by next fall, But there is a light and it’s in all of us,” said Sister Caritas.

In our Easter conversation, Sister Caritas was also reflective about the political division in our nation. She’s maintaining faith that the country can work together better, and put differences aside.

“You just can’t hold firm and say never never never. You’ve got to find a way to work with other people.”

She’s accomplished a lot in her life and she’s gracious to God and the ones who’ve helped her along the way.

“That’s what keeps me going you know my long is long, I’m one of the ones who has longevity, said Sister Caritas. “But at the same time my days are numbered, and I’m looking forward to that day myself.”

At 97 and a half years old, Sister Caritas is still going strong. She provided just two words of wisdom on living a long, healthy life; stay active.