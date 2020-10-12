Sisters of Spear celebrate first anniversary

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – ‘Sisters of Spear’ a growing organization of women helping women celebrated its first anniversary Sunday at Storrowton Tavern in West Springfield.

The sisterhood is apparently in tune with the needs of its expanding membership. Vice President, Gina Hill told 22News that their numbers are always growing.



“We have nearly 5,000 women that have joined Sisters of Spear. We’ve done a lot of community service,” said Hill. “We’ve adopted families for different help. We get together once a month.”

Sunday they honored one of their own, Janet McDonald for the goals she’s set for herself to further the goals of the sisterhood

McDonald told 22News, “Obviously they honored me as ‘Sister of the Year’, I thought it was very nice of them, I make calls I try to honor sisters.”

To learn more about the sisterhood and what they’re trying to accomplish, you can go to their Facebook page for more information.