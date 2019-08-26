Sisters of St. Joseph held 23rd annual Golf Classic

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Sisters of St. Joseph held their 23rd annual Golf Classic in West Springfield on Monday.

In a news release sent to 22News, the golf classic benefits the care of retired sisters and is expected to attract about 200 golfers at the Springfield Country Club for a 1:00 p.m shotgun start.

The event is supported by more than 100 local businesses and featured two flights of golf, a continental breakfast, barbeque luncheon, and a buffet dinner after the awards ceremony with a silent auction and raffle.

