Site of former Springfield school being converted into affordable housing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The former Elias Brookings School in Springfield is being converted into 42 new affordable housing apartments.

The project will create 12 new one-bedroom apartments, 25 two-bedroom apartments, and five three-bedroom apartments.

The school was destroyed by the June 2011 tornado and has sat vacant since then.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said this project highlights the rebuilding and economic development that Springfield is striving for. He told 22News, “When you look back 10 years ago or longer, a complete night and day transformation has occurred.”

The multi-million dollar project is being funded by MassHousing, the non-profit Home City Development organization, and a number of other state-run organizations.