Six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are six confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Springfield.

Mayor William Reichelt announced the four new cases on Facebook Friday morning. He said the town is now tracing the close contacts of the individuals who tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone identified as a close contact will be notified and advised to quarantine.

Reichelt is reminding residents to follow the CDC guidelines of remaining six feet apart from each other, even when outside.