Six contestants to participate in 30-hour coffin challenge at Six Flags New England

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England is hosting a Fright Fest 30-hour Coffin Challenge on Saturday.

The six contestants chosen to participate in the challenge are:

Rikki White from Bangor, ME

Nickname: Boss Hog

Fun Facts: Pittsburg Steelers Fan, Recovery Advocate, Practices Wiccan

Daniel Bellacicco from Hudson, New York

Nickname: Wolverine

Fun Facts: Owns a chicken, Future personal trainer, Comic book fanatic!

Jazmin Sanclemente from Boston, MA

Nickname: Weird Jaz

Fun Facts: Adrenaline Junkie, Has Entomophobia, Born with One Kidney

Tucker Olinsky from Portland, ME

Nickname: BubblesDelFuego

Fun Facts: Speed Running World Record Holder, Lymphoma Cancer Survivor, Full-Time Streamer

Justin Malacaria from Boston, MA

Nickname: Just-in-Time TO DIE

Fun Facts: Student at Northeastern, Scared of Snakes, Thrill Seeker

Jessica Callahan from Watertown, CT

Nickname: 100% that Witch

Fun Facts: Spartan Race Competitor, Legislative Analyst, Owner of a dog and two cats

PHOTOS: Coffin Challenge Contestants

Rikki White

Daniele Bellacicco

Jazmin Sanclemente

Tucker Olinsky

Justin Malacaria

Jessica Callahan

What does the 30-hour Coffin Challenge entail exactly?

According to Six Flags spokesperson Jennifer McGrath, the park introduces the “Wheel of Fright”. The six participants will be required to complete a random selection of challenges every two hours starting at noon throughout their 30-hour ordeal.

Some of the new challenges include:

Being blindfolded

Riding thrill rides

Eating insects

Holding a snake

Eating baby food and so much more!

The one who survives the challenge will receive a check for $600, a pair of 2020 gold season passes, a pair of 2019 haunted house passes, a pair of ride Exit Passes (premium ride access).

Terrifying creatures, horrifying monsters, and your greatest fears are all lurking around the corner at this year's Fright Fest 🕷️ Scares kickoff on Saturday, September 21. pic.twitter.com/dmV4EJEbHb — Six Flags NE (@SF_newengland) September 15, 2019

Latest News: