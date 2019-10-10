Breaking News
Six contestants to participate in 30-hour coffin challenge at Six Flags New England

Hampden County
AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England is hosting a Fright Fest 30-hour Coffin Challenge on Saturday.

The six contestants chosen to participate in the challenge are:

Rikki White from Bangor, ME

  • Nickname: Boss Hog
  • Fun Facts: Pittsburg Steelers Fan, Recovery Advocate, Practices Wiccan

Daniel Bellacicco from Hudson, New York

  • Nickname: Wolverine
  • Fun Facts: Owns a chicken, Future personal trainer, Comic book fanatic!

Jazmin Sanclemente from Boston, MA

  • Nickname: Weird Jaz
  • Fun Facts: Adrenaline Junkie, Has Entomophobia, Born with One Kidney

Tucker Olinsky from Portland, ME

  • Nickname: BubblesDelFuego
  • Fun Facts: Speed Running World Record Holder, Lymphoma Cancer Survivor, Full-Time Streamer

Justin Malacaria from Boston, MA

  • Nickname: Just-in-Time TO DIE
  • Fun Facts: Student at Northeastern, Scared of Snakes, Thrill Seeker

Jessica Callahan from Watertown, CT

  • Nickname: 100% that Witch
  • Fun Facts: Spartan Race Competitor, Legislative Analyst, Owner of a dog and two cats

What does the 30-hour Coffin Challenge entail exactly? 

According to Six Flags spokesperson Jennifer McGrath, the park introduces the “Wheel of Fright”. The six participants will be required to complete a random selection of challenges every two hours starting at noon throughout their 30-hour ordeal.

Some of the new challenges include:

  • Being blindfolded
  • Riding thrill rides
  • Eating insects
  • Holding a snake
  • Eating baby food and so much more!

The one who survives the challenge will receive a check for $600, a pair of 2020 gold season passes, a pair of 2019 haunted house passes, a pair of ride Exit Passes (premium ride access).

