Six contestants to participate in 30-hour coffin challenge at Six Flags New England

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England is hosting a Fright Fest 30-hour Coffin Challenge on Saturday.
The six contestants chosen to participate in the challenge are:
Rikki White from Bangor, ME
- Nickname: Boss Hog
- Fun Facts: Pittsburg Steelers Fan, Recovery Advocate, Practices Wiccan
Daniel Bellacicco from Hudson, New York
- Nickname: Wolverine
- Fun Facts: Owns a chicken, Future personal trainer, Comic book fanatic!
Jazmin Sanclemente from Boston, MA
- Nickname: Weird Jaz
- Fun Facts: Adrenaline Junkie, Has Entomophobia, Born with One Kidney
Tucker Olinsky from Portland, ME
- Nickname: BubblesDelFuego
- Fun Facts: Speed Running World Record Holder, Lymphoma Cancer Survivor, Full-Time Streamer
Justin Malacaria from Boston, MA
- Nickname: Just-in-Time TO DIE
- Fun Facts: Student at Northeastern, Scared of Snakes, Thrill Seeker
Jessica Callahan from Watertown, CT
- Nickname: 100% that Witch
- Fun Facts: Spartan Race Competitor, Legislative Analyst, Owner of a dog and two cats
PHOTOS: Coffin Challenge Contestants
What does the 30-hour Coffin Challenge entail exactly?
According to Six Flags spokesperson Jennifer McGrath, the park introduces the “Wheel of Fright”. The six participants will be required to complete a random selection of challenges every two hours starting at noon throughout their 30-hour ordeal.
Some of the new challenges include:
- Being blindfolded
- Riding thrill rides
- Eating insects
- Holding a snake
- Eating baby food and so much more!
The one who survives the challenge will receive a check for $600, a pair of 2020 gold season passes, a pair of 2019 haunted house passes, a pair of ride Exit Passes (premium ride access).
