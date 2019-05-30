Six Corners intersection in Springfield redesigned to be safer, easier to navigate

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Six Corners intersection in Springfield will soon undergo extensive work to make the area easier and safer for drivers and pedestrians to navigate.

According to City of Springfield Spokesperson, Marian Sullivan, Mayor Domenic Sarno and DPW Director, Chris Cignoli, announced the upcoming infrastructure project Thursday morning. The project will consist of a “complete overhaul” of the intersection at Alden, Walnut, Hancock, and Ashley Streets, Sullivan said.

The intersection has been a challenge for drivers and pedestrians to navigate safely for a while, according to Sullivan, due to its odd angles and irregular street alignment.

“This is a screwed up area, I mean you’ve got Hancock Street over on one side, Walnut on the other side,” said Springfield City Councilor Henry Twiggs.

The project will completely change the intersection by replacing the current design with a roundabout. Also being added to the intersection are concrete sidewalks, wheelchair ramps, driveways, drainage improvements, conduit, granite curbs, landscape trees, and pavement markings.

Cignoli said the project began with residents in the Six Corners area at tornado recovery neighborhood meetings. He called it the “brainchild of the neighborhood” and said, “We are excited to make it become a reality.”

“The reconfiguration of the traffic flow at Six Corners is key to the rebirth of the neighborhood, and continues our enhancements of the area since the June 2011 tornado,” said Mayor Sarno. “This change will be good for public safety, and better the quality of life for our residents and business community.”

The total cost of the project is $4,186,571. Sullivan said the city contributed $1,116,902, the state contributed $2,770,000, and Disaster Recovery Funds contributed $210,000.

“This is on the list site from the state as one of the most dangerous intersections,” said Melvin Edwards, another City Councilor.

Construction on the intersection will start at the beginning of June, and is expected to be finished by the end of November 2020.

