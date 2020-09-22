Six Corners roundabout project completed more than a year later

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined with city officials Tuesday morning to announce the completion of the Six Corners Infrastructure Improvement Project that started over a year ago.

Sarno joined with City Councilor Melvin Edwards, State Representative Bud L. Williams, Department of Public Works Director Chris Cignoli, Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan, Governor Baker’s Western Massachusetts Director Patrick Carnevale, and members of the Maple High/Six Corners Neighborhood Council at 10:30 a.m. at the Six Corners Roundabout at the corner of Ashley and Walnut Streets.

The $4,186,571 project replaced the current design with a roundabout and added concrete sidewalks, wheelchair ramps, driveways, drainage improvements, conduit, granite curbs, landscape trees, and pavement markings to the intersection.

DPW Director, Chris Cignoli said back in May of 2019 that the project began with residents in the Six Corners area at tornado recovery neighborhood meetings.

The city contributed $1,116,902, the state contributed $2,770,000, and Disaster Recovery Funds contributed $210,000. The project started in June of 2019 and is scheduled to be finished in November of this year.

