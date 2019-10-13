Six Flags 30 hour Coffin Challenge comes to an end

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags’ 30 hour coffin challenge has come to an end after starting at noon Saturday.

Six contestants started off in the coffins and participated in various challenges every two hours for the entire time.

One contestant was eliminated Sunday morning at 2:30AM.

22News was there when another contestant was eliminated during a challenge this afternoon.

That contestant had to drink a milkshake with baby food in it.

Six Flags officials said the contestants really bonded over their time in the coffins, one even giving another a friendship bracelet.

Six Flags New England Communications Manager Jennifer Mcgrath told us about the event.

“The crowd has been insane. We’ve actually had guests show up with signs, complete strangers, following on social media and cheering folks on. So it’s definitely been a community rallying for these contestants,” said Mcgrath.

The final winner of the challenge gets $600, season passes for next year and Fright Fest passes.