Six Flags announces new Holiday in the Park Lights walk-through event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England announced their new Holiday in the Park Lights walk-through event starting November 27.

The event will premiere weekends and select days November 27 through December and is free to all 2020 members and season pass holders.

According to Six Flags New England spokesperson Jennifer McGrath, Holiday in the Park Lights will feature more than one million lights, Christmas trees, a technicolor synchronized light display, characters, s’more fire-pits, and décor throughout the display. The event is a one-way walk-thru event for guests of all ages that follows the Massachusetts COVID-19 guidelines to help keep everyone safe.

“Six Flags New England is a beloved destination for families from throughout New England. We look forward to welcoming families back to our park this November with our newly enhanced light displays. As always, the safety of our guests and team members remains our number one priority, and the new safety guidelines we have put in place are designed to create a safe environment for everyone,” Six Flags New England, Park President Pete Carmichael said. “The park has been transformed into an enchanting, winter wonderland and we are all eager to safely welcome our guests back for the holiday season.”

All guests will need to reserve their tickets on the Six Flags website to manage attendance and stagger arrival times. The park is also using thermal imaging for temperature checks and advanced security screening technology for touchless bag checks.

Since having to close the park due to COVID-19, Six Flags New England has implemented the following guidelines to prepare for a safe reopening:

Contactless IR thermal imaging will be used to screen temperatures of guests and employees prior to entry

Individuals will be required to acknowledge and abide by the company’s health policies, which prohibit park entry if guests have recently been exposed to or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19

All guests over the age of two and all team members will be required to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth throughout their visit/workday. Masks will be available for sale at the front gate for any guest without one

There will be distance markers added in all park entry’s, restroom, retail locations, and dining queue lines

Dining areas will be adjusted to allow space between seated parties

Advanced security screenings will enable touchless bag checks

Cleaning teams have been put in place

Team members will frequently sanitize and disinfect high-touch points, including, public seating, tabletops, counters, doors, trash cans, railings

Restroom staff will be assigned to disinfect each stall and sink on a frequent basis

Multiple hand-washing and alcohol-based hand-sanitizer stations will be located throughout the parks

All team member work areas will be regularly sanitized and disinfected

Condiments, individually wrapped cutlery, and napkins will be provided to guests with their meals as required

Beverages will be served by attendants and any drink bottle refills will be served in a paper cup each time a guest refills

All employees will be issued team member action packs that include a safety face mask, safety glasses, and disposable gloves

Low-pressure backpack sprayers will be utilized for disinfecting large areas

Abundant supplies of sanitizers and disinfectants will be available

Microfiber cloths will be used to sanitize surfaces

Frontline team members will go through thorough COVID-19 training

Safety messaging and reminders will be displayed on Six Flags’ website and in newsletters

Informational safety signage will be posted throughout the park

According to McGrath, attendance caps that are well below the park’s capacity in order to allow for proper social distancing have been established.

All members, season pass holders, and all guests with a single-day or group ticket will need to make a reservation. Guests who need single day tickets will be able to reserve them during the purchase process.