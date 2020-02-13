Breaking News
Six Flags donates teddy bears to police for children in Springfield

Hampden County

(Photo: Six Flags New England)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Six Flags New England donated 365 teddy bears to the Springfield Police Department Thursday afternoon that will be given to inner-city children.

Six Flags New England Communications Manager Jennifer McGrath told 22News, the bears represent the 365 days of operation of the Springfield Police Department and will be given to inner-city children as a way to show the police department’s commitment and love for the children in Springfield.

“We are honored to accept this donation from Six Flags New England and appreciate that they thought of their neighbors in Springfield. Our officers will make sure these Teddy Bears bring a smile to as many faces as possible.”

-Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.
