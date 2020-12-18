Six Flags extends Holiday in the Park Lights walk-through event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England is extending its Holiday in the Park Lights walk-through event until January 3.

Holiday in the Park Lights was originally scheduled until the end of December but the park announced the extension Friday.

The event is free to all 2020 Members and Season Pass holders with discounted day-tickets available on their website.

According to Six Flags New England spokesperson Jennifer McGrath, Holiday in the Park Lights features more than one million lights, Christmas trees, a technicolor synchronized light display, characters, s’more fire-pits, and décor throughout the display.

The event is a one-way walk-thru event for guests of all ages that follows the Massachusetts COVID-19 guidelines to help keep everyone safe.

All event attendees will need to reserve their visit at sixflags.com/reserve.