AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Fright fest begins at Six Flags this Saturday with new scare zones for all ages.
Kids can embark on the ‘Boo Express’ train and participate in a costume parade. After 6 p.m. is when the real fright comes out, featuring more than 20 gut-wrenching attractions including ‘Aftermath: Zombies Revenge’ and ‘Terror Tales.’
All attractions will run every weekend and select days through the week. The park will host its last scare weekend on November 5th.
