Six Flags helps give back with weekend-long food drive

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – You can help the hungry and win a free ticket to Six Flags!

September is National Hunger Action Month, and the Thrill Capital of New England is working to “Can Hunger This Fall” with a weekend-long food drive.

All you have to do is bring at least 25 non-perishable food items to the park either Saturday or Sunday, and you can get a free ticket.

Six Flags New England Communications Manager, Jennifer McGrath, spoke with 22News about how the food drive encourages goodwill and rewards donors.

“Kids, adults, grandparents coming out, donating to help the cause. And of course, you get the benefit of coming to Six Flags – so it’s a win-win for everybody,” McGrath said.

Six Flags New England will accept any of the following food items for donation: