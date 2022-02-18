AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags is starting a massive hiring weekend Friday, hoping to fill around 3,000 positions for the upcoming season.

The season kick-off hiring event will have sessions each day Friday through Monday. On Friday, the event will be open from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

They will be hiring for all positions, from rides, games and retail to admissions, lifeguards and security. Pay begins at $14 to $25 an hour with select positions at $15. Applicants must be at least 16-year-old.

Be prepared for on-the-spot interviews. The job fair will be held at the human resources building across the street from the park. The season begins April 9.