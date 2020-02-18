Six Flags holding two auditions to hire performers for 2020 season

AGAWAM, Mass (WWLP) – Six Flags New England is holding two open casting calls to hire a variety of performers for the 2020 season.

According to a news release sent to 22News the park is looking to hire dozens of positions and will be having two auditions at the following places and times:

Wednesday, February 26 at Holyoke Community College from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday February 29 at 1756 Main Street in Agawam from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Six Flags is looking to hire dancers, singers, actors, percussion musicians, technicians, and more who will perform in stage shows, game shows, superhero and villain meet and greets, singing shows and more.

Candidates must apply on their website before the audition, bring a recent headshot, up to date resume and must be 16 years and older. For more information about positions and audition requirements click here.