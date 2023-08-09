AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Over 300 positions are available for Fright Fest at Six Flags New England which will include more experiences than ever before.

Auditions will be held at the Human Resources Building in Six Flags on Friday, August 11th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, August 12th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The park is looking to hire dancers, actors, roaming monsters, terrifying zombies, scare actors, and more.

To apply, you must be at least 16 years old, for more information and to apply visit SixFlags.com/jobs.

According to Six Flags New England, the year’s Fright Fest will be scarier than ever before with over 20 haunt experiences including new midway attractions, new haunt zones, new fog cannons, new scented fog, and more.

Fright Fest begins on Saturday, September 23rd on weekends and select days through Sunday, November 5th.