Six Flags job fair offering bonus for Fright Fest positions

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 200 positions are available for Fright Fest at Six Flags New England with cash bonuses of up to $500.

According to Six Flags New England Spokesperson Jennifer McGrath, the job fair will take place Friday the 13th from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Human Resources Building in Six Flags. The park is looking to hire more than 200 zombies and ghouls as well as positions in food service, security, lifeguards, rides, and games.

To apply, you must be at least 16 years old, text SCARE to 220-MONSTER to apply or visit SixFlags.com/jobs.

Fright Fest begins on September 24.

