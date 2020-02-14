Six Flags job fair scheduled for next week

Breaking News
AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England is gearing up for its “20 years of Six Flags” season with job fairs next week, as they look to hire around three-thousand seasonal employees.

Hiring events will take place at the amusement park’s human resources building February 15-17.

Positions available include rides, admissions, food service, games, entertainment, lifeguards, loss prevention, cleanliness team, EMTs, security and retail.

Positions start at $12.75 an hour. Applicants must be 16-years-old and should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

The job fairs will run 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

A special bonus, those who accept a position before 12 p.m. each day will receive one free ticket for park admission.

