Six Flags job fair scheduled for next week

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England is gearing up for its “20 years of Six Flags” season with job fairs next week, as they look to hire around three-thousand seasonal employees.
Hiring events will take place at the amusement park’s human resources building February 15-17.
Positions available include rides, admissions, food service, games, entertainment, lifeguards, loss prevention, cleanliness team, EMTs, security and retail.
Positions start at $12.75 an hour. Applicants must be 16-years-old and should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.
The job fairs will run 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
A special bonus, those who accept a position before 12 p.m. each day will receive one free ticket for park admission.