Six Flags New England closed for second day due to storm cleanup

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Cleanup is still taking place at Six Flags New England, following severe thunderstorms that caused damage at the park Tuesday night.

Tuesday’s storms spared most of western Massachusetts, but brought down trees and flooding downpours in a small area of far-southern Hampden County, including southern Longmeadow and southeastern Agawam, where the theme park is located.

Just 24 hours after Tuesday’s storms, another round of severe weather moved through western Massachusetts, though this time, the worst of the damage was in eastern sections of Franklin County.

Six Flags New England expects to be back open on Friday, in time for their July 4th Fest, which will feature nightly fireworks shows and special Independence Day-themed entertainment.