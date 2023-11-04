AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England’s Fright Fest will offer an additional weekend for last scares.

Six Flags will be offering an additional weekend of Fright Fest for a “Last Scare” for parkgoers, according to a news release from Six Flags New England. Fright Fest, presented by SNICKERS®, will be extended through Sunday, November 5th.

At the “Last Scare” event this weekend, there will be the following lineup:

Soul Harvest (Scare Zone)

Wasteland (Scare Zone)

Necropolis: City of the Dead (Scare Zone)

Kids Boo Fest Plaza

Boo’s Vortex of Fun

Boo Express (Kid-Friendly Train)

Pedal Kart Racetrack

Spooktacular Dance Party

And more!

There will also be attractions such as Terror Tales, Aftermath ZOMBIE’S REVENGE, Midnight Mansion, and more. Kids can enjoy Thrills by Day with the extended weekend for Kid’s Boo Fest. For the park’s littlest parkgoers, this event is filled with Halloween activities, entertainment, a Trick-or-Treat trail, a pumpkin patch, and other not-so-scary experiences.

After 6:00 p.m., Fright Fest is not recommended for kids 12 years old and under.