AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags honors those who served in the United States Armed Forces during Veterans Day weekend.

Veterans, retired military, and active duty personnel are provided with free park admission, meal, drinks, and more when they present their valid military IDs, according to a news release sent to 22News from Six Flags New England. Eligible guests who present a valid military ID at the designated parking toll booths for complimentary parking, and at the front gate to receive complimentary admission and other benefits.

“In honor of Veterans Day, we are thrilled to celebrate our veterans during this new event at Six

Flags New England,” said Six Flags New England’s Park President Pete Carmichael. “On this

weekend, we pay tribute to all American veterans and give thanks to those who served their

country honorably during war or peacetime.”

Veterans, active duty, and retired military personnel are able to receive:

Complimentary Park Admission

Complimentary Parking

Complimentary Meal Voucher and Drink Bottle

Complimentary Americana Lanyard and Button

15% Off All Retail Items

Family members of veterans, active duty, and retired military personnel are able to receive:

$19.99 Park Admission (limit 4);

Discounted Drink Bottle

Complimentary Americana Button

Veterans Weekend activities include:

Opening Military Celebration (Daily)

Live Entertainment

Patriotic Stilt Walkers

Brass Band

Americana Decorations

Patriotic Music

Looney Tunes Characters

Roaming Entertainment

Recruitment Displays

Berkshire Mountain Wanderers

Oktoberfest Brews

Bavarian Menu

Kids Boo Fest; and Musical Performances by Berkshire

Hill Music Academy (11/11 &11/12)

Veterans weekend is from Friday through Sunday, with park hours from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.