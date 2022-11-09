AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags honors those who served in the United States Armed Forces during Veterans Day weekend.
Veterans, retired military, and active duty personnel are provided with free park admission, meal, drinks, and more when they present their valid military IDs, according to a news release sent to 22News from Six Flags New England. Eligible guests who present a valid military ID at the designated parking toll booths for complimentary parking, and at the front gate to receive complimentary admission and other benefits.
“In honor of Veterans Day, we are thrilled to celebrate our veterans during this new event at Six
Flags New England,” said Six Flags New England’s Park President Pete Carmichael. “On this
weekend, we pay tribute to all American veterans and give thanks to those who served their
country honorably during war or peacetime.”
Veterans, active duty, and retired military personnel are able to receive:
- Complimentary Park Admission
- Complimentary Parking
- Complimentary Meal Voucher and Drink Bottle
- Complimentary Americana Lanyard and Button
- 15% Off All Retail Items
Family members of veterans, active duty, and retired military personnel are able to receive:
- $19.99 Park Admission (limit 4);
- Discounted Drink Bottle
- Complimentary Americana Button
Veterans Weekend activities include:
- Opening Military Celebration (Daily)
- Live Entertainment
- Patriotic Stilt Walkers
- Brass Band
- Americana Decorations
- Patriotic Music
- Looney Tunes Characters
- Roaming Entertainment
- Recruitment Displays
- Berkshire Mountain Wanderers
- Oktoberfest Brews
- Bavarian Menu
- Kids Boo Fest; and Musical Performances by Berkshire
- Hill Music Academy (11/11 &11/12)
Veterans weekend is from Friday through Sunday, with park hours from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.