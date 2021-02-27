Six Flags hiring employees online, as they prepare for expected spring reopening

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a quiet year for the thrill capital of New England as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the park to close for the 2020 season.

In 2021, Six Flags New England is looking to get you back on their rides, as the state moves forward with its plan to reopen Massachusetts.

It may be sooner than later, that you could ride roller coasters like the Joker again. Six Flags is preparing to reopen its theme park this spring, but that is still dependent on reopening guidance from the state. Under the state’s plan, amusement parks are slated to open in Phase 4, which is set to start on March 22.

As they anticipate a spring reopening, Six Flags is focused on making sure they have the staff to welcome back guests to a safe amusement park. To ensure a safe hiring process safe, there is no job fair this year. It’s all being done online.

“We moved everything online, virtual interviews were added over Microsoft teams and we actually added application style questions to our applicants,” said Richie Pizzale, Human Resources Supervisor at Six Flags New England. “We will review all of our applicants based on that, so that we can keep them at a safe distance.”

Six Flags is hiring for all departments including food service, admissions, and rides. The new ride for 2021, is the Supergirl Skyflyer.

“You ride single, meaning you don’t have someone to the left or right to hold their hand,” said Jennifer McGrath, Communications Manager for Six Flags New England. “This ride goes over seven stories in the air, you are basically inverted and it’s just an intense ride. I just can’t wait, and we got some girl power this year with Supergirl, so I can’t wait to introduce her.”

If you’re interested in joining the Six Flags Team, you must be at least 16 years old to apply. They are planning to hire roughly 3,000 employees across all departments.

Click here to apply for a job.