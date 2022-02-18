AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England is beginning their hiring season, and they are looking to hire more than 3,000 part time and seasonal positions at the regions largest theme park.

Six Flags Kick Off Hiring Event begins Friday and conclude on Monday, February 21st for all interested candidates. All potential candidates will have the opportunity to be offered a position at the event and complete onboarding and paid training. They will also offer virtual hiring and training.

Six Flags is currently hiring for the following positions:

Ride Monitors

Lifeguards

Food, Beverage, and Game Admissions

EMT/Paramedics

Entertainment

Retail Associates

Loss Prevention

Security

Park Services

The Kick Off Hiring Event will take place at the Human Resources building at 1756 Main Street in Agawam and will run on the following dates and times:

Friday, February 18 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Monday, February 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Positions start at $14.25 an hour with a variety of different benefits such as flexible schedules, park discounts and scholarship opportunities. Interested applicants must be at least 16 years or older.