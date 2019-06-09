Six Flags New England holds annual summer blood drive

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England partnered with the American Red Cross for its annual summer blood drive Sunday.

In a news release sent to 22News, the blood drive was held at the Human Resources building across the street from Six Flags. All donors were offered a free ticket to the amusement park for their generosity.

22News spoke with the park’s communications manager who said a single blood donation can save up to three lives.

“It’s the best possible thing you can do,” Jennifer McGrath said. “Here at Six Flags we have the iconic superheroes, Batman and of course Superman the ride but there’s no better superhero than donating blood and saving three lives. “

Six Flags New England has been a proud partner of the American Red Cross for more than 15 years. More than 200,000 lives have been saved in New England and beyond as a result.