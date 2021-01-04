Six Flags New England Holiday in the Park launches drive-thru experience

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England is offering a drive-thru experience to its Holiday Lights display beginning Thursday.

Holiday in the Park Lights features more than one million dazzling lights, Christmas trees, and a technicolor synchronized light display.

The magical drive-thru will delight guests of all ages with the sights, sounds and delicious tastes of the holiday season. The park attractions will still remain closed. All event attendees will need to reserve their visit prior to arrival.

The event schedule will run from 5:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. from January 7 through January 10 and January 13 through January 18. It is free to all active members and season pass holders. Tickets are $9.99 per adult and $4.99 for kids 48” and under.

For information on hours, dates, and tickets, visit https://www.sixflags.com/reserve.

