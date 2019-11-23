Six Flags New England hosts its annual ‘Holiday in the Park’ Saturday

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England will host its annual ‘Holiday in the Park’ festival on Saturday!

According to a news release sent to 22News, Holiday in the Park will run weekends and select days from Saturday, November 23 through Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

The festival will kick off with the largest Holiday Toy Drive in New England. Guests are invited to donate a new and unwrapped toy valued at $25 or more in exchange for a free ticket to Holiday in the Park. All toys will be donated to the YMCA of Greater Springfield and distributed to low-income families throughout the Pioneer Valley.

Offer is valid one ticket person, per donation.

Holiday in the Park includes:

13-foot walk-through gift boxes that light up

More than 30 rides including Batman, THE RIDDLER™ Revenge, THE JOKER™ 4D Free Fly Coaster and the all-new HARLEY QUINN™ Spinsanity

More than one million dazzling LED lights

Visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Festive holiday treats, including turkey sandwiches, soup in bread bowls, candy cane funnel cakes and more

30-foot walk-through ornament with thousands of glittering red and white lights

A 50-foot Kringle Lane Tree with a nightly Tree Lighting Spectacular at 5:00 p.m

List of Holiday in the Park events:

Spread the Joy, Give A Toy – November 23 & 24 (Free admission with a toy valued at over $25+. All donations will go to the YMCA of Greater Springfield)

– November 23 & 24 (Free admission with a toy valued at over $25+. All donations will go to the YMCA of Greater Springfield) Coats & Fun with Square One -December 1 (Free admission with a donation of a NEW winter coat. All donations will go to Square One)

-December 1 (Free admission with a donation of a NEW winter coat. All donations will go to Square One) Ice Fest: December 7 & 8 – The coolest place to celebrate the holiday season in New England with epic ice sculptures, ice bar and festive holiday spirits!

– The coolest place to celebrate the holiday season in New England with epic ice sculptures, ice bar and festive holiday spirits! Winter Solstice Sock Drive– December 21 (Receive park entry for only $20.19 with a donation of a new pack of WARM socks! All donations will go to the Springfield Rescue Mission)



