Six Flags New England kicks off Dinosaur Walk-Thru Experience

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England kicked off their Dinosaur Walk-Thru Experience Saturday.

The event, which will run on weekends and select days through May 23rd, features 20 life-size dinosaurs with life-like movement and sound. There’s also dinosaur-themed games, park-music, and an educational QR-code virtual dinosaur hunt.

The walk-through experience is free to all 2021 Members and Season Pass holders with discounted day-tickets.

Six Flags New England is reminding everyone to wear a mask and social distance while inside the park.