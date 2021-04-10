Six Flags New England kicks off Dinosaur Walk-Thru Experience

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England kicked off their Dinosaur Walk-Thru Experience Saturday.

The event, which will run on weekends and select days through May 23rd, features 20 life-size dinosaurs with life-like movement and sound. There’s also dinosaur-themed games, park-music, and an educational QR-code virtual dinosaur hunt.

The walk-through experience is free to all 2021 Members and Season Pass holders with discounted day-tickets.

Six Flags New England is reminding everyone to wear a mask and social distance while inside the park.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today