Six Flags New England offering free tickets during vaccination clinic

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England announced that they are partnering with Baystate Medical Center to offer two free tickets to any resident who gets the COVID-19 vaccine at their vaccination clinic on Saturday, June 19.

The clinic will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and will be located in the park’s General Parking Lot across the street from the theme park.

All guests will need to pre-register their time slot to secure an appointment and each participant will be awarded two free tickets to Six Flags New England that will be valid for any day during the 2021 operating season.

“More and more people are recognizing that the vaccine is very safe and effective. As we enter the summer months and as families resume their summer activities, such as going to the beach or to Six Flags New England, I can’t stress enough the importance of getting vaccinated,” said Dr. Armando Paez, chief of Infectious Diseases at Baystate Medical Center.

Participants will be receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccination which is a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and will be encouraged to rest for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccination in accordance with CDC guidelines.