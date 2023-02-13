AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England is launching a “Rapid Hiring Program” that offers remote applications and interviews for those looking for a seasonal or part-time position.

The new program provides an expedited online option for interested applicants. Additionally, an on-site job fair will take place on Friday, February 18th, and Saturday, February 19th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Human Resources building located on 1756 Main Street in Agawam, across the street from the theme park.

According to Six Flags New England spokesperson Jennifer McGrath, interested candidates are encouraged to visit sixflags.com/jobs to apply and complete interview questions remotely. They also provide virtual training opportunities.

“We are always looking at ways to innovate and increase hiring efficiencies for our team members,” said Communications Manager, Jennifer McGrath. “For the 2023 season, our goal is to streamline our hiring process from start to finish by offering our all-new Rapid Hiring Program. This enhanced process will allow our team members to complete their hiring information, and paid training, and start earning money immediately.”

Six Flags New England is hiring for all positions including the following:

Rides

Lifeguards

Food and beverage

Admissions

Entertainment

Retail

Loss Prevention

Park service/cleanliness team

EMT/paramedics

Security

Applicants must be at least 16 years old and should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews. Positions start at $15 an hour with select positions at $15.75 an hour.

Six Flags New England opens for the season on Friday, April 7.