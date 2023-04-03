AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England is opening for the 2023 season on weekends and select days beginning Friday.

Six Flags New England will be premiering various new and returning events for the season, according to a news release sent to 22News from Six Flags New England.

“For the 2023 season, we continue to focus on creating a first-class guest experience through

exceptional events, park beautification and enhancements, and improved customer service,”

said Park President, Pete Carmichael. “As New England’s premier family entertainment

destination, we’re laser-focused on elevating our guests’ experience each and every year. For

the 2023 season, our guests will experience new restaurants, new shade structures, increased

seating, VIP Lounge, new game locations and so much more!”

There will be a new lineup of weekend events including:

SCREAM Break

Flavors of the World

Viva La Fiesta

Blues Brews and BBQs

SCREAM Break will have unlimited night-time access to Scream, Flashback, Tomahawk, Thunderbolt, Rock N Rodeo, and Stampede Bumper Cars, with roaming zombies, BOOzy drinks, a live DJ, and treats. This experience will take place from 7:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. on select days April 14 – 23 with limited availability.

Six Flags is currently hiring for the 2023 season, and applicants aged 16 and older can apply at

sixflags.com/jobs. More than ten departments offer opportunities with flexible hours and great perks, and many jobs start at $15.00/hr. with select positions at $15.75/hr.