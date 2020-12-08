Six Flags New England to donate over 200 toys to children

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England will be donating over 200 toys to Square One’s children Tuesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Over 200 toys valued at over $1,000 in toys will be donated at 11 a.m.

“Six Flags New England is honored to support Square One this holiday season. Now more than ever we need to rally as a community and support causes and families here in western Massachusetts and beyond. We are thrilled to be able to provide these toys to ensure a happier and brighter holiday season for families and kids alike. Our mission is to provide smiles both inside and outside of our park and we wish Square One and the families they serve a beautiful, safe and healthy Holiday Season,” Jennifer McGrath, Communications Manager at Six Flags New England said.

According to their website, Square One provides opportunities for children and families to build the foundation for lifelong learning, to make smart choices, and to grow strong cognitively, emotionally, socially and physically.

“We are so grateful to our friends at Six Flags New England for keeping the holiday spirit alive for our children and families,” says Kristine Allard, Vice President of Development & Communications, Square One. “This year – more than ever before – our children need to experience the magic of the holiday season. We are so fortunate to have community partners like Six Flags who are helping to ensure that happens.”