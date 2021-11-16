Six Flags New England to host toy drive

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England announced Tuesday their plans to host a toy drive to benefit the children serviced at the YMCA of Greater Springfield.

The toy drive runs from November 26th to November 28th. During this period, guests motivated to give a new unwrapped toy valued at $20 or more will be rewarded with a free ticket to the Holiday Lights in the Park event. The promotion is valid one ticket, per person, per donation.

“The YMCA of Greater Springfield would like to thank Six Flags New England for being such a great community partner this holiday season, said President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Springfield, Dexter Johnson ”Seeing the smiles on the faces of children is one of the most magical things about the holidays. We are thankful for the opportunity to provide some of that magic this holiday season and it would not be possible if not for the generosity of Six Flags and those that choose to give to an event that brightens the lives of a lot of children.”

All donated toys will be wrapped and distributed by YMCA volunteers to children in low-income homes

in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Six Flags New England will also host their Holiday Friend campaign. The event benefits the Special Olympics. During the campaign, Six Flags will donate $5 for each Holiday Plush Friend sold throughout Holiday in the Park Lights to the Special Olympics.

Holiday in the Park Lights runs from November 26 through January 2 on select dates with limited rides available.